Inverse Finance Price Reaches $112.35 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for about $112.35 or 0.00367398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00208291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

