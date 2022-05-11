Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

