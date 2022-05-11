Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 12,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

