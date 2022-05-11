Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.89) to €3.20 ($3.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 378,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,562. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

