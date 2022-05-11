International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Shares of IGT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
About International Game Technology (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.