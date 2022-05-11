International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

