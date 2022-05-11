Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 148,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,556. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

