Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. 1,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,556. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

