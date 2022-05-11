Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

