Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,768.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,743,148. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

