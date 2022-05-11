Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,743,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

