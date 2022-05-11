IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital initiated coverage on IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 540 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.27) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 337.80 ($4.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 484.26. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.53).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

