Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

INTA stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,901. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

