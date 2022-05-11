Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$810,041.01 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$810,041.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,468 shares in the company, valued at C$6,925,148.99.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$337,440.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$1,162,341.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. bought 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$376,391.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$162,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total transaction of C$846,288.00.

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.