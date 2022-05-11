Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 896,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,137. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

