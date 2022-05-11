Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,664. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.83 and a twelve month high of $129.57.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 321.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

