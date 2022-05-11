Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 427 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,113.75.

TRP opened at C$69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.