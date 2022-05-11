Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

INZY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

INZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,509.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 1,355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

