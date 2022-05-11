INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Insider Purchases A$20,076.90 in Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Cumming bought 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,076.90 ($13,942.29).

INOVIQ Company Profile

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes in Australia. The company offers hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET pan-exosome capture tool for research purposes.

