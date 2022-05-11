Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,018. The firm has a market cap of $552.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.