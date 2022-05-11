Ink Price Tops $0.0005 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Ink has a market cap of $234,751.78 and approximately $24,716.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

