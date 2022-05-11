ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

ING stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,647.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

