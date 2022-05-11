InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

IFRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,602. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 891.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $5,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

