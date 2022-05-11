Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.10

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 707 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 615 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.60).

Get Inchcape alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.22) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £2,506.56 ($3,090.32). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 20,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($180,636.69). Insiders have bought 29,207 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,098 in the last ninety days.

Inchcape Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.