iMe Lab (LIME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $620,040.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $620,040.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

