Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 20%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 144,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 282,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.

Get Imagine Lithium alerts:

Imagine Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.