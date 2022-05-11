Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 20%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 144,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 282,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
