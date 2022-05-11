Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 33,995,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,703.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

