Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $13.17 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,997,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Twilio by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. 5,093,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.22. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

