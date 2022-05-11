Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 85,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

