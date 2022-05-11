Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 25,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 7,526,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.