Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

