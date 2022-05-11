Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 50,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.21% of Universal Display worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. 462,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $120.52 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

