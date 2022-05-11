Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 2,257,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,216. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.