Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 30,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.58. 10,994,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The stock has a market cap of $368.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

