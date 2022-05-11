Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wayfair by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

NYSE:W traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

