Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. 5,079,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,532. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

