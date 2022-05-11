Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $609,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,167 shares of company stock worth $58,845,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.68 and its 200 day moving average is $435.35. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

