Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $122,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

