Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.26 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

VLO traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.97. 7,046,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,451. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $129.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.