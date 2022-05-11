Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,573. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

