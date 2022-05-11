Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 65,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,571. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

