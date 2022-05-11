IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $353.19

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $353.19 and last traded at $353.43, with a volume of 8601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.64.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.98 and its 200-day moving average is $551.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

