Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 3,301 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $1,210,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 67,671 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31.

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

INVE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million, a P/E ratio of 592.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

