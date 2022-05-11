Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches One Day Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00514916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036908 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,625.96 or 1.98368808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.84 or 0.07467358 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.