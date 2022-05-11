ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.38. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $16.46 on Tuesday, reaching $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.48.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

