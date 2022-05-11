ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $203.94

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $203.94 and last traded at $207.26, with a volume of 2281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.95.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

