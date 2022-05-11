ICON Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $529.70 million and $64.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
