ICHI 1-Day Volume Tops $366,909.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $366,909.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00011858 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00520529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036328 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.50 or 1.94894925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.90 or 0.07484870 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,654 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

