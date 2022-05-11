Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 149,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

