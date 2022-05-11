IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.35.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.09 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

