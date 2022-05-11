IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.